Kerala biker injured after cop throws baton at him for evading vehicle check

Siddique, a native of Chithara, lost control of the bike on being hit by the baton and collided with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

Published: 28th November 2019 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Image of vehicle checks used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A biker was seriously injured after a policeman threw a baton at him for evading vehicle inspection at Kadakkal in Kollam.

Twenty-two-year-old Siddique, a native of Chithara, lost control of his bike on being hit by the baton and collided with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

He was on his way to get his passport verified when he rammed into a vehicle carrying Sabarimala pilgrims.

He was first admitted to the Taluk hospital at Kadakkal before being shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. 

Siddique's kin alleged that the policemen dropped him at the Taluk hospital and left the scene.

The people protested against police action and they blocked the Parippally-Madathara road demanding action against the erring police team. 

The district police chief, Hari Sankar, said civil police officer Chandrababu who threw the baton at the rider was suspended pending an inquiry. 

The high-handedness comes despite a specific instruction from the High Court that the police should not chase or use force during vehicle inspection. 

It is not the first time that police on vehicle inspection duty have resorted to assaulting bike riders. In 2016, a traffic cop hit a rider with a wireless set at the Ashramam link road in Kadappakada.

