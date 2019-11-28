Home States Kerala

Tourist bus, students perform stunts at school

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) on Tuesday announced that it would take action against the driver and owner of a tourist bus, after a video went viral on social media showing the bus driver performing dangerous stunts on a school ground as students cheered in Kollam district.  

The incident happened at Vidyadhiraja School ground at Vendar near Kottarakkara on Sunday. The stunts were performed by the driver of the rented tourist bus during a fun time held before the school tour of higher secondary students. In the video, the driver is seen taking rounds of the ground at high speed as the students look on.

The video also shows schoolchildren performing stunts in a car and on motorcycles following the bus. Members of the audience, mainly students, are seen cheering the performance whereas a few of them are heard screaming out of fear in the video. However, the dangerous acts performed by the tourist bus were not stopped by any person including teachers or parents who were present at the school at that time.  Currently, the students have gone on a tour in the bus.

The MVD will take action against the bus driver as soon as the tour party returns. The MVD will also take action against the bus owner and the others who were seen following the bus in the car and on motorcycles.  A case has been registered against them based on the video clipping and further investigation will be carried out once they return, said an MVD officer.

The video of a similar incident in which two tourist buses are seen circling students on a ground at Anchal East Government Higher Secondary School is also doing the rounds on social media. “Though we have not yet received any further details about this case, the investigation is on and action will be taken against the people concerned,” said Firos M I, Kollam motor vehicle inspector.

In the incident which happened at Vidyadhiraja School ground, the bus is expected to reach the state on Thursday morning. As soon as they reach here, the bus will be seized and the driver’s licence suspended, said Firos.

