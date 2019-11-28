UAPA case: Materials supporting disruptive forces found, say police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police report submitted before the Kerala High Court in connection with the UAPA case against Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fazal stated that materials supporting disruptive forces in Jammu and Kashmir were recovered from them. Opposing the bail pleas of the two students, State Attorney KV Sohan submitted that they had connections with the Maoist outfit. He also said they had links with absconding accused Usman who is involved in more than 10 criminal cases, of which five cases are offences under UAPA.

Usman’s association with the two students was a clear indication of their links with the banned organisation. Printed materials exhorting people to wage war against the state government for killing four CPI (Maoist) ideologists were also recovered. It was alleged that photographs pertaining to insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir were also found on the mobile phone of the first accused.

He further contended that the material recovered from the accused would reveal the details about the organisational set up of CPI(Maoist) and their modus operandi in disseminating Maoist ideology. Certain printed materials challenging the unity and integrity of the country were also recovered from their possession. The secret functioning details and operational tactics adopted by Maoists could be seen from the literature which may not be accessible to an outsider.