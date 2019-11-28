Home States Kerala

We don’t want a varsity littered with condoms: Former Kerala top cop on JNU

Fact-checking websites have busted the news. 

Published: 28th November 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANHANGAD: TP Senkumar, the former state police chief and now a right-wing public speaker, said Jawaharlal Nehru University  (JNU) was littered with condoms and women sleep in men’s hostel. “I have seen girls coming out of toilets in men’s hostel in the JNU. That was 40 years ago,” he said. The campus was filled with condoms, said Senkumar. 

“Now women tie their hair with condom,” he said. “We don’t want such a university,” he said. To be sure, the image being cited by Senkumar was circulated on the social medial during the recent JNU protest, but was on the internet since 2016. Fact-checking websites have busted the news. 

Senkumar’s outburst against the university came when he was asked by a student whether he would support the demand for a rollback of the fee hike, considering he was for ‘absolute equality’. He was speaking on ‘Correcting the Inequality’ during the two-day national conference on the ‘Constitution and Democracy: 70 years of Indian Experience’ in Central University of Kerala on Wednesday.

Scrap special rights of minorities: Senkumar
Kanhangad: Article 29 and 30 of the Constitution – which protect the interests of the minorities and give them the right to establish educational institutions – should be scrapped, said TP Senkumar, the former state police chief and now a right-wing public speaker. Senkumar said the two articles are creating a disparity between the majority and minority communities in the country though he did not elaborate on it. “Either they should be scrapped or made applicable to the majority also,” he said. 

Senkumar was speaking on ‘Correcting the Inequality’ at the two-day national conference on the ‘Constitution and Democracy: 70 years of Indian Experience’. The conference was condemned by the students’ union and organisations for inviting the BJP’s Intellectual Cell state convener and controversial speaker T G Mohandas on the first day on Tuesday.  Mohandas said minorities were given the right to run religious institutions, but were now running secular institutions. Senkumar said minorities were using the lure of money to convert Hindus to their religions. “We don’t want to become a minority in India,” he said.
 

TAGS
Jawaharlal Nehru University TP Senkumar
