A surprise helmet check that went awry

Muflih, 18, of Malappuram is yet to overcome the trauma of a helmet check that went awry on October 10.

Published: 29th November 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 06:11 AM

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Muflih, 18, of Malappuram is yet to overcome the trauma of a helmet check that went awry on October 10. The check, which was carried out by the MVD officers to nab motorists riding without helmets, caused him injury and also made him an offender. He was denied bail until the High Court came to his rescue on November 18. 

He is planning to file an attempt to murder case against a Motor Vehicles Department inspector with the enforcement squad at Malappuram for causing an accident during vehicle inspection. Muflih was riding a motorbike on the National Highway at Randathani when the MVI suddenly intercepted him. He lost his balance and hit a vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The inspector also sustained injuries and a non-bailable case was slapped on the teenager by Kadampuzha police for obstructing a government employee from discharging his duty. But the High Court not only granted him bail but also criticised the antiquated methods still being used by the MVD and the police for detecting traffic offences.

According to advocate M Ajay who appeared for Muflih, enforcement officers should be made accountable for using force. “Motorists may have committed a traffic offence. But it will not grant officers the right to use force on them,” said Ajay.

Judge Raja Vijayaraghavan V came down on the antiquated methods still being used by the MVD and police for detecting traffic offences. The court suggested that the enforcement departments use digital cameras, traffic surveillance cameras or even mobile phone cameras to get fool-proof evidence to initiate legal action against violators. 
The state police chief in 2012 had laid down guidelines for carrying out vehicle checks. The officers have been directed to conduct checks in pre-announced and well-marked points. 

