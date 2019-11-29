Kerala HC asks Devaswom boards to ensure plastic-free ‘irumudikettu’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to turn Sabarimala into a plastic-free zone, the Kerala High Court has directed all devaswom boards in Kerala to issue appropriate circulars and ensure that in temples under them, whenever ‘kettunira’ or packing of ‘irumudikettu’ is performed, plastic articles or materials wrapped in plastic covers should be avoided.

A division bench comprising Justice C T Ravikumar and Justice N Nagaresh issued the order while considering the Sabarimala Special Commissioner’s report regarding the action to be taken to make Sabarimala free of plastic. The court issued the order to Travancore Devaswom Board, Cochin Devaswom Board, Malabar Devaswom Board, Guruvayur Devaswom and Koodalmanikyam Devaswom.

The court directed the boards that if pilgrims bring materials to be placed in ‘irumudikettu’ in sachets, wraps or covers, they shall be cut opened and the contents therein shall be transferred to eco-friendly covers or paper covers before placing it in ‘irumudikettu’. If there are any violations, it should be taken seriously and appropriate action should be taken.

The court observed that the menace of plastic pollution still continues even after that order. Plastic waste and debris not only endanger the eco-system but also pose a threat to the lives of animals, observed the court.