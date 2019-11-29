Lawyers booked on magistrate’s complaint

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vanchiyoor police have registered cases under non-bailable sections against the president and secretary of Trivandrum Bar Association along with 10 other lawyers for blocking a woman magistrate at Vanchiyoor court on Wednesday. Police said the cases were registered against association president K P Jayachandran, secretary Jayachandran Pachalloor and 10 other lawyers who were identified on the basis of the complaint filed by Judicial First Class Magistrate Deepa Mohan.

The police said the above named have been slapped with non-bailable sections pertaining to obstructing a public servant from carrying out his/her duties and rioting.

Deepa on Wednesday lodged a written complaint with the Chief Judicial Magistrate, who in turn forwarded it to the police.

Meanwhile, the lawyers decided to boycott courts in the district in protest against the police case. The decision was taken at a general body meeting of the association held in the evening. The magistrate was reportedly confined to her chamber by a group of lawyers, including some of the office-bearers of the Bar Association, in protest against bail cancellation of a KSRTC driver.