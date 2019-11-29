MVD gives monthly target to officers

As per the circular issued by Transport Commission By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Don’t be surprised if you see a motor vehicle inspector vigorously checking vehicles to detect even minor violations. Reason: Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has decided to give a monthly target to its officers to strengthen the enforcement activity and thereby reduce the number of accidents.

As per the circular issued by Transport Commissioner R Sreelekha, all officers should file at least 10 check reports every month. “The target has been given to officers on a zonal basis. MVIs have to book 100 cases with a compounding fee of `1.5 lakh,” said an official.