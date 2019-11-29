Home States Kerala

Youth molests gender rights activist in bus, held

A gender rights activist was allegedly molested by a 23-year-old passenger while she was travelling to Kasaragod in a Kallada bus in the early hours of Thursday.

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A gender rights activist was allegedly molested by a 23-year-old passenger while she was travelling to Kasaragod in a Kallada bus in the early hours of Thursday.

The 29-year-old woman immediately reacted to the assault and demanded the driver to take the bus to the nearby police station. The bus plying from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod was taken to the Kottakkal police station with all passengers on board and the woman filed a written complaint around 2.30 am. Based on the complaint, the police took the youngster into custody. The arrested is a native of Kasaragod. 

According to the police, the youth boarded the bus from Kollam and the woman boarded from Aluva. On the way, the youth, who was resting on the upper berth, allegedly molested the woman who was sleeping on the opposite berth. She immediately woke up and confronted him.

