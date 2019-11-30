Achuthan's poems reflect respect for tradition: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: By conferring Jnanpith Award, the nation has rightly honoured poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboodiri who represents the loftiest ideals of poetic tradition. “His poems deeply reflect the respect for Indian values and tradition. He’s one of those who introduced modern sensibility to Malayalam poetry,” said Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

The poetry of Akkitham reflects his selfless dedication for others, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his congratulatory message. The award for Akkitham is a recognition for Malayalam literature.

Akkitham was in the forefront along with E M S Namboodiripad and V T Bhattathiripad in their attempt to bring reforms in the Namboodiri casts. He was also a frontline soldier in the fight to turn the ‘Nampoodiri as human’, he said.

His writings reflected spirituality and deep-rooted cosmic philosophies rooted in humanity, said Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala. With Akkitham, who is known for introducing modernism to Malayalam poetry, awarding the prestigious Jnanpith award, Malayalam language has received more vitality and prominence, he said.