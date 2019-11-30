Drug use on Malayalam movie sets: Govt vows to act tough after inquiry

By Express News Service

T’PURAM /KOCHI: A day after the shocking revelations by office-bearers of Kerala Film Producers’ Association that use of narcotic drugs is rampant among some new-gen actors in Malayalam film industry, Culture Minister AK Balan said the government would take action after conducting an inquiry.

Asked whether the government would intervene in the issue of Shane Nigam’s tussle with producers, he said the state government was ready to look into the issue if a formal complaint was lodged. The actors’ and directors’ associations, meanwhile, expressed hope of resolving the issue through dialogues.

“The revelations regarding rampant substance abuse on film sets are very serious and the government will take action after probing the matter. But those who levelled the allegation should not go back on their words. There should be a code of conduct on the sets and the government will bring in legislation to this effect,” the minister said.

“Drug abuse is a serious criminal offence and those who had prior knowledge of this should have raised the issue at appropriate forums earlier. They should not have waited for an issue like this to happen,” said Balan.

FEFKA stands with the director

“Though there had been allegations of drug abuse on sets of Malayalam films in the past, this is the first time the representatives of a major organisation representing the Malayalam movie industry have raised the issue publicly . The producers, who brought the issue to light, should also cooperate with the investigating agencies to check unhealthy practices in the industry,” Balan said.

Meanwhile, Sarath, whose movie ‘Veyil’ featuring Shane Nigam triggered the row after the actor got himself a ‘hair cut’, submitted a complaint to Film Employees’ Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), of which he is a member. Accepting the letter, FEFKA secretary Unnikrishnan B said the Producers’ Association should not take a decision which will affect the director’s future. “In his letter, Sarath has requested FEFKA to take steps to help him complete his maiden venture .

We are with him and will write a letter to the Producers’ Association to help him complete the movie,” said Unnikrishnan. The Producers’ Association on Monday had decided to scrap ‘Veyil’ and ‘Qurbani’ alleging non-cooperation by Shane.Unnikrishnan also said Shane should be given an opportunity to explain his side. “However, we cannot justify him cutting his hair and changing the entire get-up in between the shoot,” he said.

Shane submits letter

Shane Nigam submitted an official letter to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A) on Friday. His family members also met A.M.M.A secretary Edavela Babu. “We are against banning Shane or any actor. What we are trying to do is to resolve the issue through discussions,” said Babu.