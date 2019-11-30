Home States Kerala

Drug use on Malayalam movie sets: Govt vows to act tough after inquiry

Asked whether the government would intervene in the issue of Shane Nigam’s tussle with producers, he said the state government was ready to look into the issue if a formal complaint was lodged.

Published: 30th November 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Shane Nigam

Shane Nigam

By Express News Service

T’PURAM /KOCHI: A day after the shocking revelations by office-bearers of Kerala Film Producers’ Association that use of narcotic drugs is rampant among some new-gen actors in Malayalam film industry, Culture Minister AK Balan said the government would take action after conducting an inquiry.

Asked whether the government would intervene in the issue of Shane Nigam’s tussle with producers, he said the state government was ready to look into the issue if a formal complaint was lodged. The actors’ and directors’ associations, meanwhile, expressed hope of resolving the issue through dialogues.

“The revelations regarding rampant substance abuse on film sets are very serious and the government will take action after probing the matter. But those who levelled the allegation should not go back on their words. There should be a code of conduct on the sets and the government will bring in legislation to this effect,” the minister said.

“Drug abuse is a serious criminal offence and those who had prior knowledge of this should have raised the issue at appropriate forums earlier. They should not have waited for an issue like this to happen,” said Balan. 

FEFKA stands with the director

“Though there had been allegations of drug abuse on sets of Malayalam films in the past, this is the first time the representatives of a major organisation representing the Malayalam movie industry have raised the issue publicly . The producers, who brought the issue to light, should also cooperate with the investigating agencies to check unhealthy practices in the industry,” Balan said.

Meanwhile, Sarath, whose movie ‘Veyil’ featuring Shane Nigam  triggered the row after the actor got himself a ‘hair cut’, submitted a complaint to Film Employees’ Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), of which he is a member. Accepting the letter, FEFKA secretary Unnikrishnan B said the Producers’ Association should not take a decision which will affect the director’s future. “In his letter, Sarath has requested FEFKA to take steps to help him complete his maiden venture .  

We are with him and will write a letter to the Producers’ Association to help him complete the movie,” said Unnikrishnan. The Producers’ Association on Monday had decided to scrap ‘Veyil’ and ‘Qurbani’ alleging non-cooperation by Shane.Unnikrishnan also said Shane should be given an opportunity to explain his side. “However, we cannot justify him cutting his hair and changing the entire get-up in between the shoot,” he said.

Shane submits letter
Shane Nigam  submitted an official letter to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A) on Friday. His family members also met A.M.M.A secretary Edavela Babu. “We are against banning Shane or any actor. What we are trying to do is to resolve the issue through discussions,” said Babu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Drugs substance abuse Mollywood Kerala govt Malayalam Films
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp