HC green signal for Kerala Bank formation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday permitted the state government to proceed with the formation of Kerala Bank by merging district cooperative banks. Justice A Muhammed Mustaque also dismissed a batch of petitions challenging the new provisions of the Kerala State Cooperative Society Act facilitating the merger of district cooperative banks with the State Cooperative Bank.

The court held that there was no scope for interference in the process initiated to amalgamate the district cooperative banks with the State Cooperative Bank to form Kerala Bank. Except for the Malappuram District Cooperative Bank, the other 13 banks had approved the scheme of amalgamation proposed by the state government in their respective general body meetings.

The challenge was made on the ground that the Kerala State Cooperative Bank is a scheduled bank and that it cannot amalgamate with a non-scheduled bank. It was further argued that the NABARD is the major stakeholder and creditor as far as the district cooperative bank is concerned. The court said it is for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to decide in what form the final approval has to be given. Before the RBI gives the final approval, the matter cannot be challenged, unless there is a glaring procedural violation, it said.

The court said as per the new Section 14A, the district cooperative banks could transfer its assets and liabilities to the Kerala State Cooperative Bank by passing a resolution by a simple majority and the transfer would take effect from the date on which the Registrar approves the resolution. It observed that once a resolution was passed under Section 14A for transferring the assets and liability, Chapter XC of the Act, which refers to special provision for amalgamation, steps in for compulsory amalgamation. This was a special provision available only to the district cooperative banks.

It also dismissed the contention of the petitioner that the compulsory amalgamation under Chapter XC was against the autonomous character of the district cooperative bank. The court said the compulsory amalgamation was based on voluntary initiation of the transfer of assets and liability by district cooperative society to the State Cooperative Bank.

This was purely a decision of the district cooperative bank. When the assets and liabilities were decided to be transferred, the Registrar had no option but to merge the entity with State Cooperative Bank.

This did not affect the autonomous character of the district cooperative banks.