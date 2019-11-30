Home States Kerala

Kerala Bank has now become a reality: Kadakampally Surendran

The state government has appointed P S Rajan, general manager of Union Bank of India, as the CEO of Kerala Bank. He will take charge in January.  

Kadakampally Surendran

Kadakampally Surendran (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Kerala Bank, an amalgamation of 13 district cooperative banks (DCB) in the state, has become a reality with the High Court dismissing all petitions against the formation of the entity, Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said. Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, Kadakampally said all DCBs have become ‘Kerala Bank’ and the official launch of the same will be held on December 6 at Nishagandhi Auditorium in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

All 13 district cooperative banks - except Malappuram DCB - became a single entity after merging with State Co-operative Bank on October 7, 2019. Kadakampally said a total of 21 petitions were filed in the High Court against the formation of Kerala Bank and the court has quashed all the pleas. He also said a new policy of the bank will be announced soon. 

“The High Court has given the state government approval to go ahead with the formation of Kerala Bank. Hence, the bank has come into effect from Friday,” he said. “The state has already appointed a three-member interim governing council for the first phase implementation of the bank. Cooperation Secretary Mini Antony, Finance-Resource Secretary Sanjeev Kaushik and Kerala State Cooperative Bank Managing Director Rani George are the members of the council. The first general body meeting of the bank will be held in December. The bylaws will be decided after the meeting,” he said.

The state government has appointed P S Rajan, general manager of Union Bank of India, as the CEO of Kerala Bank. He will take charge in January.  The services of state-district cooperative banks will be amalgamated from January 1, 2020. Kadakampally said the cadre integration will be completed before March 31, 2020. “The logo and colour scheme of the bank will be released after getting the approval of RBI. The buildings of the banks will be renovated within six months and all the staff will be given expert training,” he said.

