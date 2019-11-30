Kerala court posts hearing on rape case against Bishop Franco Mulakkal to January 6

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Additional District and Sessions Court I, Kottayam, which commenced the trial proceedings in the rape case against Bishop Franco Mulakkal on Saturday, posted the case for further hearing on January 6.

Bishop Franco appeared before Judge G Gopakumar following the court sent summons to him for commencing the preliminary hearing on the charge sheet in the rape case filed against him by nun of the same diocese.

The court proceedings started at 11 am and ended within 20 minutes. Though it was earlier decided to commence the trial on November 11, it was postponed following a court holiday. The framing of the charges against the accused will be followed by examination of the witnesses.

Before arriving at the court, Bishop Franco, along with his well-wishers offered prayers at St. Antony’s Catholic Church in the morning. He reached the court by 10.35 am and waited at the court to commence the proceedings.

The investigation team led by the then Vaikom DySP K Subhash had submitted the charge sheet at the Principal District and Session Court, Pala, but the case was transferred to the Additional District Sessions Court I, Kottayam taking into account the gravity of the crime. Adv Jithesh Babu will appear as the special public prosecutor in the case.