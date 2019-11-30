Home States Kerala

Kerala court posts hearing on rape case against Bishop Franco Mulakkal to January 6

Though it was earlier decided to commence the trial on November 11, it was postponed following a court holiday. 

Published: 30th November 2019 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Bishop Franco, along with his well-wishers offering prayers at St. Antony’s Catholic Church before appearing at the Kottayam court on Saturday. (Photo | Vishnu Prathap, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Additional District and Sessions Court I, Kottayam, which commenced the trial proceedings in the rape case against Bishop Franco Mulakkal on Saturday, posted the case for further hearing on January 6.

Bishop Franco appeared before Judge G Gopakumar following the court sent summons to him for commencing the preliminary hearing on the charge sheet in the rape case filed against him by nun of the same diocese.

The court proceedings started at 11 am and ended within 20 minutes. Though it was earlier decided to commence the trial on November 11, it was postponed following a court holiday. The framing of the charges against the accused will be followed by examination of the witnesses.

Before arriving at the court, Bishop Franco, along with his well-wishers offered prayers at St. Antony’s Catholic Church in the morning. He reached the court by 10.35 am and waited at the court to commence the proceedings.

The investigation team led by the then Vaikom DySP K Subhash had submitted the charge sheet at the Principal District and Session Court, Pala, but the case was transferred to the Additional District Sessions Court I, Kottayam taking into account the gravity of the crime. Adv Jithesh Babu will appear as the special public prosecutor in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bishop Franco Mulakkal Bishop rape case kerala nun rape case Kerala nun
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp