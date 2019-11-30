Lathi-flinging policeman booked for criminal negligence

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A criminal negligence case has been registered against civil police officer Chandramohan, who was suspended for flinging a baton at a youth riding a motorcycle to make him stop for a vehicle inspection and causing him severe injuries at Kadakkal on Thursday. The case was registered based on the statement of 19-year-old Siddique who was grievously injured after his two-wheeler collided with a car. More charges will be added if needed after the investigation is completed, Kollam Rural SP Harishankar told TNIE on Friday.

The youth gave his statement to the investigation team saying that the police had not signalled him to stop the vehicle. Instead, the policeman flung the baton which got trapped in his motorcycle’s wheel due to which he lost control and collided with another car, he said.

A report regarding the incident has been handed over to the DGP and the investigation in the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch DySP in Kollam. “As the injured youth gave a statement against the policeman, a criminal case has been registered against the latter. The CCTV camera installed in the police vehicle had not recorded the incident. However, the driver of the Innova car with which his bike collided and another witness who was on the spot when the incident happened gave similar statements against Chandramohan,” Harishankar said.

He also said disciplinary action would be taken against the other two officers who were present when the incident happened based on the investigation report submitted by the Punalur DySp on Friday. The condition of Siddique, a resident of Panthuvila at Chithara in Kadakkal, who was admitted with head and leg injuries in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, is stable now.The incident took place at 2.30pm at Kanjirathummoodu while Siddique was on his way home. A vehicle inspection by Kadakkal police was on in the area and since Siddique was not wearing a helmet, the police signalled him to stop his motorcycle.

As Siddique did not stop and moved forward, the CPO hurled his baton at him which got trapped in the two-wheeler’s wheel. The youth lost control of the vehicle which collided with the Innova car coming from the opposite direction. He was thrown off the motorcycle and his head hit the car’s windshield before he fell on the road. Siddique suffered serious head and leg injuries.

Rights panel takes case

The State Human Rights Commission has taken a suo motu case and sought a report from the Kollam Rural SP about the incident within four weeks. The move is based on a petition filed by Kochi ward councillor Thambi Subramaniyan who pointed out that the police action was a violation of a Kerala High Court order against such crude vehicle inspection methods and that the victim should be given compensation.

SP’s daily targets to blame: Police association

Meanwhile, the Kerala Police Officers Association (KPOA) reacted strongly to the Kollam Rural SP’s action against Chandramohan alleging that the superior officer had specified daily targets for registering such petty and fine collection cases in connection with traffic rule violations. “Such targets are only applicable for rural police staff in the district,” said a police officer who also stated that such targets are against the DGP’s existing circular. The KPOA is of the opinion that the pressure exerted by the SP on the staff would have resulted in the incident, he said.