PWD engineers going London on a quality ride

30th November 2019

By Ajay Kanth
KOCHI: Technology has advanced incredibly, making the world smaller and life simpler. Not for the state’s Public Works Department (PWD). A recent decision makes one think so.To check the quality of a material to be used in the construction of two bridges, a five-member team of PWD engineers is set to embark on a tour of London to visit the company which manufactures it.

And the engineers have managed to convince the government that they need to go there in person. The entire exercise — done ahead of reconstructing Korappuzha Bridge in Kozhikode (project cost `27.17 crore) and constructing Valiyazheekkal Bridge in Kayamkulam (project cost cost `132 crore) — might sound amusing to the public who are now used to hearing reports about poor construction of bridges by the department, the Palarivattom flyover being the worst. Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Limited (ULCCC) is the contractor for both projects.

 “It’s a tour package offered by the contractor as a gift to please the PWD officers. ULCCS is constructing both bridges. What’s the point in assessing the quality of a product at the lab of the manufacturing company itself.

The whole purchase deal should be made transparent,” said a senior PWD officer. The officers informed the government they need to assess the quality of Macalloy material at the UK-based company’s lab in London. And the PWD, in an order dated November 8, 2019 has granted permission. As per the order, the deck slabs of the two bridges are suspended from the ‘bow-string’ arch by means of Macalloy suspension bars. “No Indian company is manufacturing Macalloy bars. The contractor is procuring Macalloy bars from the UK. ,” the order said. 

Macalloy to bear PWD engineers’ tour expense

“The manufacturers will supply the bars as per required quality and performance standards conforming to the PWD Quality Control Manual. The quality will be assessed in the manufacturer’s lab based in the UK in the presence of PWD engineers,” the order said. The expenditure for the trip will be met by the Macalloy manufacturer.

The five engineers are K Vinaya Raj (executive engineer, NH division, Kozhikode), Baiju P B (assistant executive engineer, NH Bypass sub-division, Kozhikode), Anu K Peter (assistant engineer, bridges section, Haripad), Rijo Thomas Mathew (assistant executive engineer, bridges sub-division, PWD, Alappuzha) and Sony J S D (assistant bridge engineer, bridges design unit, PWD, Thiruvananthapuram).As per ULCCS website, Valiyazheekkal Bridge, being built across the Kayamkulam lake, is ULCCS’ biggest bridge project so far. Expected to be completed in three years, it will firmly establish Vadakara-based ULCCS as a construction major with a pan-Kerala presence.

