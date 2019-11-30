Rs 40 crore and counting: Revenue at Sabarimala nearly doubles

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The aggregate Sabarimala revenue during the ongoing season till November 28 has nearly doubled to `40 crore as against the Rs 21 crore during the corresponding period in the last pilgrimage season.N Vasu, president, Travancore Devaswom Board(TDB), told reporters the increase in revenue is due to the heavy rush of pilgrims. Of the total revenue, income from sale of aravana prasadam stood at Rs 15.47 crore during the period under review as against Rs 6.78 crore during the same period last season, Vasu said.

The revenue from sale of appam prasadam stood at Rs 2.57 crore in contrast to `66 lakh during the corresponding period in the last season, he said. Hundi collection came to Rs 13.76 crore as against Rs 8.34 crore during the same period in the previous pilgrimage season, the TDB president said. The revenue from neyyabhishekam coupon totalled Rs 30 lakh as against Rs 8.34 lakh during the corresponding period during the previous pilgrimage season. And income from accommodation facilities during the period went up to Rs 95 lakh, an increase of Rs 36 lakh over the last season, Vasu said.

Jaggery stock

N Vasu said the TDB godowns at Sannidhaam and Pampa have stocked up jaggery to meet the requirements. The shortage in supply from the Maharashtra-based contractor due to rain in the western Indian state was made up by sourcing jaggery locally. Besides, the contractor had resumed supplies. To face up to any emergency situation, the TDB will seek the permission of the Kerala High Court to go in for local purchase, Vasu said.

Constitute apolitical authority for temple, says Kummanam

Sabarimala: Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan has called for an apolitical authority for the administration of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple. Kummanam told mediapersons here on Friday that Sabarimala thantri and Pandalam palace representatives should be included as members of the administrative authority.

He said Ayyappa devotees would protect and prevent the forces who try to violate the traditions of the temple. He expressed apprehension over the reluctance of TDB in not filing a review plea against the earlier Supreme Court order allowing entry of women of all age groups. He urged the government to wind up cases against 50,000-odd devotees who were framed in fake cases connected to protection of Sabarimala’s traditions.