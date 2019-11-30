Home States Kerala

Rs 40 crore and counting: Revenue at Sabarimala nearly doubles

The revenue from sale of appam prasadam stood at `2.57 crore in contrast to `66 lakh during the corresponding period in the last season, he said.

Published: 30th November 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

For representational purposes. (Photo | Albin Mathew)

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The aggregate Sabarimala revenue during the ongoing season till November 28 has nearly doubled to `40 crore as against the Rs 21 crore during the corresponding period in the last pilgrimage season.N Vasu, president, Travancore Devaswom Board(TDB), told reporters the increase in revenue is due to the heavy rush of pilgrims. Of the total revenue,  income from sale of aravana prasadam stood at Rs 15.47 crore during the period under review as against Rs 6.78 crore during the same period last season, Vasu said.

The revenue from sale of appam prasadam stood at Rs 2.57 crore in contrast to `66 lakh during the corresponding period in the last season, he said.  Hundi collection came to Rs 13.76 crore as against Rs 8.34  crore during the same period in the previous pilgrimage season, the TDB president said. The revenue from neyyabhishekam coupon totalled Rs 30 lakh as against Rs 8.34 lakh during the corresponding period during the previous pilgrimage season. And income from accommodation facilities during the period went up to Rs 95 lakh, an increase of Rs 36 lakh over the last season, Vasu said.

Jaggery stock
N Vasu said the TDB godowns at Sannidhaam and Pampa have stocked up jaggery to meet the requirements. The shortage in supply from the Maharashtra-based contractor due to rain in the western Indian state was made up by sourcing jaggery locally. Besides, the contractor had resumed supplies. To face up to any emergency situation,  the TDB will seek the permission of the Kerala High Court to go in for local purchase, Vasu said. 

Constitute apolitical authority for temple, says Kummanam
Sabarimala: Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan has called for an apolitical authority for the administration of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple. Kummanam told mediapersons here on Friday that Sabarimala thantri and Pandalam palace representatives should be included as members of the administrative authority.

He said Ayyappa devotees would protect and prevent the forces who try to violate the traditions of the temple. He expressed apprehension over the reluctance of TDB  in not filing a review plea against the earlier Supreme Court order allowing entry of women of all age groups. He urged the government to wind up cases against 50,000-odd devotees who were framed in fake cases connected to protection of Sabarimala’s traditions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp