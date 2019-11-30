Sexual abuse case: Cops initiate steps to nab youth

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Malappuram police have initiated steps to nab Muhammad Hafiz, a native of Thrissur, for allegedly sexually abusing a woman after promising to marry her. The police have sent lookout circulars to airports and seaports in the country to find the 25-year-old man, who is currently working with a garment manufacturing firm in Ajman, UAE.

“Since lookout circulars have been issued, we will get information about his arrival at any airports or seaports in India. The officers concerned will take him into custody if he lands in any of these places,” said Shams P P, Malappuram Narcotic Cell DySP, who is investigating the case. He said the department would study the possibility of getting help from the UAE Government and the company where Hafiz is working. “At present, we are collecting evidence,” said Shams.

Hafiz and the woman were in a relationship for more than four years. The complainant, a native of Kozhikode, alleged that Hafiz sexually abused her and left for Ajman without informing her. From Ajman, he allegedly circulated their private photographs and videos through porn sites, Facebook and WhatsApp groups.