Home States Kerala

Sexual abuse case: Cops initiate steps to nab youth

The Malappuram police have initiated steps to nab Muhammad Hafiz, a native of Thrissur, for allegedly sexually abusing a woman after promising to marry her.

Published: 30th November 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Malappuram police have initiated steps to nab Muhammad Hafiz, a native of Thrissur, for allegedly sexually abusing a woman after promising to marry her. The police have sent lookout circulars to airports and seaports in the country to find the 25-year-old man, who is currently working with a garment manufacturing firm in Ajman, UAE.

“Since lookout circulars have been issued, we will get information about his arrival at any airports or seaports in India. The officers concerned will take him into custody if he lands in any of these places,” said Shams P P, Malappuram Narcotic Cell DySP, who is investigating the case. He said the department would study the possibility of getting help from the UAE Government and the company where Hafiz is working. “At present, we are collecting evidence,” said Shams.

Hafiz and the woman were in a relationship for more than four years. The complainant, a native of Kozhikode, alleged that Hafiz sexually abused her and left for Ajman without informing her. From Ajman, he allegedly circulated their private photographs and videos through porn sites, Facebook and WhatsApp groups.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sexual abuse islam conversion
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp