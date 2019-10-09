STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Koodathayi mass murders: Police to approach foreign lab to detect cyanide traces

Presently, samples of tooth, hair and vertebra collected from the graves of the victims are at the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Kannur.

Published: 09th October 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Koodathayi-murders

Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  The district Crime Branch team probing the sensational multiple murder at Koodathayi is finding it hard to collect scientific evidence in the case as chances of tracing cyanide from the decomposed body parts of victims are grim. The probe team does not have much hope in the forensic tests of the mortal remains at forensic labs in the country. Hence, the police are likely to approach an advanced forensic lab in a foreign country. 

ALSO READ | Jolly tried to kill more people as parents with girl children made her jealous, says SP

Presently, samples of tooth, hair and vertebra collected from the graves of the victims are at the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Kannur. And, the results are expected in a week. However, the probe team is not expecting positive results from the lab. In the second attempt, the samples will be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad. As a final effort, the police will approach a foreign forensic lab.

Rural SP K G Simon said, “It has been decided to send the samples to an advanced laboratory in a foreign country if the forensic tests held in the country fail in trace analysis. The state police chief has already given his approval for the same.  However, we are awaiting the results from the regional lab in Kannur and, later, the samples will be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad as a second attempt. In the last attempt, we will approach the foreign lab with the consent of the court.”

Shaju as approver

Since collecting scientific evidence substantiating the crime is hard, the Crime Branch is trying to include more witnesses in the case. In addition, Shaju, husband of prime accused Jollyamma, may be listed as an approver.

Hinting at this, a police source said, “Shortage of scientific evidence will definitely weaken the case in the court. Hence, an approver is must in the case.” However, the officer did not confirm Shaju’s name.

Probe team to be expanded

The Crime Branch team led by DySP Haridas on Monday interrogated Shaju for hours and received vital information about the involvement of Jolly in the serial murders. The probe team has directed Shaju to inform the police if he has to leave the district for any purpose. On Tuesday, the team recorded statements of siblings of deceased Sily, first wife of Shaju—her brother Sijo Sebastian and sister Smitha Sebastian—at the district Crime Branch office at Payyoli.

Death of other five victims to be investigated too

The police have also decided to expand the investigation team to go beyond Roy Thomas’ death and launch a probe into the death of the remaining five victims. For the purpose, a separate probe team will formed in each of the murder cases after registering separate FIRs. The investigation team will move the court to get the three accused under police custody for further interrogation and evidence collection. Jolly is now under judicial custody at Kozhikode women’s jail, while M S Mathew and Preji Kumar are at the Kozhikode district jail.  SP Simon said an application will be filed before the court to get the accused under police custody for 15 days on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | How a psychopath killer hid behind the mask of a devout worshipper!

Relatives of Ramakrishnan, who allegedly had a close relationship with Jolly and died in circumstances similar to the death of six victims, approached the district rural police chief seeking an investigation into his death. Ramakrishnan’s son Rohit lodged a complaint with the Rural SP in this regard. The police will take a decision on investigating the case later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
forensic tests Koodathayi mass murders cyanide Kerala Serial Murders Jolly Jolly Joseph Kerala crime
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Swamy: If Modi wants to be PM in 2024, I will support him | EE60
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Swamy: Hindutva won in 2014 & 2019, Hindutva will win in 2024 | EE60
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp