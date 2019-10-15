Home States Kerala

Kerala among top 20 global trending destinations for 2020: Survey

According to data released by the online travel marketplace, the south Indian state has witnessed a 95 per cent jump in bookings in 2019 for 2020, compared to bookings made in 2018 for 2019.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | Facebook/Kerala Tourism)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Kerala, with its palm-lined coast, rolling coffee plantations and stunning Arabian Sea views, has made it to the top 20 global trending destinations for 2020, a survey by Airbnb has revealed.

According to data released by the online travel marketplace, the south Indian state has witnessed a 95 per cent jump in bookings in 2019 for 2020, compared to bookings made in 2018 for 2019.

"For many travelers, Kerala is south India's most enchanting state. With an impressive array of beaches, lakes, mountains and waterfalls, it is home to some of the best eco-friendly destinations on the subcontinent. The state runs a responsible tourism program encouraging residents and visitors alike to enjoy the culture of the place while also conserving it," Airbnb said in a statement.

The list that features destinations in countries like the USA, Spain, Thailand and Australia among others, notes that all the trending places are also "eco-conscious cities".

"Ranging from post-industrial culture hubs like Milwaukee (USA) and Guadalajara (Mexico) to emerging destinations that are benefiting from an increase in sustainable tourism, this year's list is full of hidden gems.

"It reveals a growing interest in lesser known and eco-conscious cities and countries across the world based on Airbnb booking data," the travel portal said.

The findings also revealed that some of the top trending locales are cities and regions that are preparing for big events like the 2020 Mars Exploration Program launching from Cape Canaveral (USA) and the many surf competitions happening in Ubatuba (Brazil).

Other destinations on the list include Bilbao in Spain, Buriram in Thailand, Sunbury in Australia, Luxembourg and Romania in Europe, Xi'an in China, Eugene and Cape Canaveral in US, Vanuatu in Oceania, Cali in Colombia, Aberdeen in Scotland, Courtenay in Canada, Les Contamines-Montjoie in France, Tokyo in Japan, Malindi in Kenya, and Maastricht in Netherlands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
global trending destinations Kerala Tourism
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp