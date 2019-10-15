MG University vice-chancellor terms charges totally baseless

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas and syndicate members on Monday refuted the “mark donation” allegations raised by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, Sabu Thomas said the allegation was baseless and against facts.

He said the varsity had awarded moderation to students by strictly adhering to rules and regulations of examinations. “Though, one student, who failed in one subject, had submitted a request for extra moderation at a grievance redressal adalat held on February 22 to complete the BTech course, the adalat didn’t take a decision on the request. Since the BTech course was transferred to A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University and some applications for supplementary exams were pending here, the varsity had entrusted the academic council with considering the awarding of special moderation to students who failed for one mark in one subject,” he said.

Thomas said since several Higher BTech students, who failed in one subject, approached the varsity, a meeting of university syndicate held on April 30 had decided to award moderation up to five marks for those who failed in one subject to complete their course. “This is applicable to all students who failed in one subject and several students got its benefits as well. The varsity took the decision strictly complying with the exam rules,” he said.

Thomas further clarified that Education Minister KT Jaleel had not attended the adalat in person, but inaugurated it through a video-conferencing facility. “Though, the minister’s private secretary had attended the inaugural function, he didn’t participate in the adalat,” the VC said.