Anwar’s dam razed: Kerala government tells HC, residents deny

By Express News Service

KOCHI/MALAPPURAM: The state government on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that the entire check dam co-owned by LDF MLA PV Anwar near Nilambur has already been demolished, but residents said it is not true as only a portion of it has been opened for water to pass through.

When the case came up for hearing, State Attorney K V Sohan said a team comprising officers from the Revenue, Irrigation, Geology and Soil Conservation departments had inspected the check dam area at Cheenkannippalli region of Kakkadampoyil hills. He said there was no threat to nearby residents or to their day-to-day activities due to the present water level in the check dam.

The residents are not convinced. “The authorities haven’t demolished the dam fully and it still contains water to a height of at least six metres. We want the dam to be demolished completely to avoid disasters during monsoon,” said Aneesh K C, a resident of Vedakkam poyil near Kakkadampoyil where the MLA’s water theme park is situated.

“The authorities should give priority to the tribal families in the area who’re living under the constant threat of a natural disaster because of the environmental exploitation in the area,” he said. The check dam was constructed to ensure water availability for the park. Meanwhile, a Malappuram district administration official said the check dam posed no threat to the people in the area.

“A team of officials led by District Collector Jafer Malik visited the dam site and conducted a detailed study. As part of it, the team drained the water from the dam and dug a way for it to flow. So people in the area need not worry,” the official said.

The issue

The check dam co-owned by P V Anwar is located just 10 km away from Kavalappara where a massive landslide swept away an entire village during flood.