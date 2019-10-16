Bombay HC postpones Binoy Kodiyeri’s plea by 2 years

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Bombay High Court has postponed the next hearing of Binoy Kodiyeri’s plea on quashing the rape case against him by two years. The decision to put off the case to June 2021 came after the investigating officers from the Oshiwara police station informed the division bench that the result of the DNA test conducted on Binoy will be delayed as the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories in Kalina has been overburdened with work. Binoy’s counsel can once again approach the court for an early hearing once the result is out.

The rape case was filed by a Bihar native now residing in Mumbai. The 33-year-old woman, who earlier worked as a bar dancer in Dubai, had alleged that Binoy sexually abused her after giving a fake marriage promise and they have a child in this relationship. Binoy, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, had dismissed the allegation and said the woman was trying to blackmail him.