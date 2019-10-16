Civic body to convene council meet tomorrow

Home States Kerala

Maradu municipality will convene an emergency meeting on Thursday to approve the two shortlisted companies for carrying out demolition of four apartment complexes for violating CRZ rules. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Maradu municipality will convene an emergency meeting on Thursday to approve the two shortlisted companies for carrying out demolition of four apartment complexes for violating CRZ rules.

The municipality’s decision to convene an emergency meeting came after Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, the officer in charge of the flat demolition, approached the civic body for getting the council’s nod to appoint the two shortlisted firms — Edifice Engineering and Vijay Steels and Explosives — for carrying out demolition. 

“A letter regarding the meeting will be sent to councillors on Wednesday. The demolition of Maradu apartments and finalisation of the two companies will be major agendas,” said T H Nadeera, chairperson, Maradu municipality. The municipality on Saturday had denied permission to appoint the two companies citing the technicality involved in the procedure. Nadeera said the proposal was rejected as it was not included in the agenda. “We don’t have the legal right to pass a proposal if it is not in the agenda,” Nadeera said. 

This also resulted in delaying the state government’s earlier plan to hand over the buildings to the two shortlisted companies on October 11. Though the sub-collector had decided to go ahead with the government plan after the council decided not to give its permission, the government asked him to get the council’s nod for appointing the two companies. “We hope the council will give its approval on Thursday. The handing over of buildings to the companies will be initiated on the same day,” said a source.

