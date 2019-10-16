Councillor disqualified for violating party whip
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Election Commissioner (SEC) V Bhaskaran on Tuesday disqualified Thrikkakara municipal councillor Sheela Charu for violating the Congress’ whip issued in the no-confidence motion introduced by the LDF last year against the ruling front.
The SEC, while disposing of a petition filed by Congress councillor T T Babu, disqualified Sheela for six years as per the provisions of Anti-Defection Law. Bhaskaran said Sheela rejected the party whip issued by the Congress in LDF’s no-confidence motion against the municipal chairperson on November 27, 2018, and voted in its favour. Following this, the no-confidence motion was passed and the chairperson lost her post.