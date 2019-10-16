Home States Kerala

Duo attacks Uber driver, flees with car

As he got out, the outlaws fled with the vehicle towards Ernakulam .

Published: 16th October 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR:  In a suspected case of carjacking, a two-member gang attacked an Uber driver at  Puthukkad here during the small hours on Tuesday before fleeing with the car. Rajesh from Amballur,  who was injured after being struck on the head with an unidentified weapon, has been admitted to hospital. 

According to Rajesh, he had received a message via the mobile application for a trip to Puthukkad from Diwanji Corner here.  After getting into the vehicle, the duo asked him to take some pocket roads to Puthukad. When the car reached Amballur, they forced Rajesh out of the car at knifepoint. As he got out, the outlaws fled with the vehicle towards Ernakulam.

“A police team rushed to the scene barely five minutes after the incident and took Rajesh to the hospital. We got the vehicle’s number from Rajesh and alerted the Highway police,” said Sudheeran S P, Puthukakd CI and the investigating officer. Koratty Highway police saw the car passing by and chased it down at Kalady. After the Highway police blocked them at Kalady, the duo fled.

“Generally, the Uber customer care contacts the driver and the customer. Hence, the driver does not get the number of the customer. We have to move through the official channels to track down the person who booked the trip and the efforts are on in this regard,” officers said. Police are also planning to scour CCTV footage. The duo reportedly chatted in Malayalam and may have planned to use the car for carrying out criminal activities.

