Illegal moderation: RTI reveals serious lapses on MG University’s part

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The allegation raised by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala about the reported involvement of Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel and his private secretary in the illegal awarding of special moderation to a BTech student took a different turn on Tuesday, after documents received through Right to Information (RTI) Act revealed serious lapses on the part of the university.

As per the documents accessed by TNIE, the University had decided to award special moderation to the student in the grievance redressal adalat held on February 22, contrary to the claims of the education minister and MG University Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas that the adalat didn’t take any decision on the application.

As per documents, a girl student of a private engineering college in Kothamangalam had submitted an application to participate in the adalat, in which she pointed out on the requirement of one mark for one subject in the sixth semester to complete her BTech course. The syndicate considered her application at a meeting held the previous day of the adalat, and syndicate member Tomichan Joseph recommended the VC to give one mark to the student. Sabu Thomas, who was the VC-in-charge then, in turn, approved the request as well.

However, when the matter came up before the joint registrar, who was the officer-in-charge of the adalat, the officer pointed out this student had received grace marks for participating in National Service Scheme in the fifth and sixth semesters. She had passed the subject of ‘Design of concrete structures’ in the fifth semester after receiving grace marks. The officer returned the request marking that “as per rules, grace mark can be awarded to a student only one time.”

Following this, the request was forwarded to the academic council and its decision is still pending.In such a situation, it was to avoid such technicalities that a meeting of the Mahatma Gandhi University syndicate decided to award up to five marks to all those students who failed in one subject. “The order issued on May 17, based on an out of agenda (OA) item of the syndicate meeting, itself was vague and against rules.

As per the order, it has been stated that the syndicate has decided to award up to five marks as moderation additionally to the existing moderation for students who lost only one subject in any of the semesters. Since the order didn’t mention a time frame for it, any student, who studied in any period of time who lost one subject, will get the benefit. As per sources, as many as 125 students have already cleared their certificates and 84 applications are still pending at the varsity,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.

Opposition demands judicial probe

Pathanamthitta: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has sought a judicial probe into the involvement of Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel in granting marks for a student in the MG University exam. He was talking to mediapersons in Konni on Tuesday. He said that the entire episode on the marks row proved the minister’s direct involvement in the issue. According to the Opposition leader, the controversy over Jaleel’s role in granting marks has affected the Pinarayi Government’s popularity further.