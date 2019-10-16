Kerala bypolls: Aroor keeps cards close to chest

Manoj Viswanathan By

KOCHI: Isolated from the mainland, far from the chaos of modern life, overlooking the pristine backwaters of Vembanad lake lies Perumbalam, an island with a population of around 12,000 people. Above the lush greenery of the laid-back village, the chitter-chatter of women workers at the prawn-peeling unit and the rhythm of coir ratt add to the din and bustle of high voltage electioneering.

Campaign vehicles crisscross the pothole-ridden roads of the idyllic village trying to woo the voters. For the villagers, the only luxury for transportation in the village with a total area of 15 sq km is autorickshaw. They have to wait for the junkar service and the Water Transport Department’s boat service to reach the mainland. There are around 2,000 people who commute from the island to the mainland daily for livelihood. Politicians swoop down on the village, armed with big vehicles and tall promises only during election time.

Aroor assembly constituency is witnessing a neck-and-neck triangular fight with the LDF, UDF and NDA leaving no stone unturned to win the seat. While it is a prestige fight for the ruling CPM to retain the seat, the Congress strives to continue the advantage it scored in the recent Lok Sabha polls when it won from 19 of the 20 constituencies. The NDA pins its hopes on the support of the Ezhava community and the sentiments of the Ayyappa devotees.

The CPM has fielded DYFI state vice-president Manu C Pulikkal, a native of Vayalar in Cherthala, who has good contacts in the constituency as a former district panchayat member. The UDF has fielded Shanimol Usman, who was the only UDF candidate who couldn’t make it to Parliament in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Though Shanimol was defeated, she managed to secure a decent lead of 698 votes in Aroor assembly segment, considered a CPM citadel.

While the LDF fights the election on development plank, the UDF is trying to expose the government’s failure to deliver and corruption. The Congress is also using the ‘Poothana’ remark allegedly made by minister G Sudhakaran against Shanimol to stir up the sentiments of woman voters. However, the candidature of Geetha Ashokan, a former Youth Congress state secretary, as an independent is posing a challenge to the UDF camp.

BJP candidate K S Radhakrishnan had polled 25,333 votes in Aroor assembly segment in the recent Lok Sabha polls. However, the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) candidate had polled more than 27,000 votes in the constituency in the 2016 assembly polls. The BJP has fielded Yuva Morcha president Prakash Babu as its candidate hoping to tap the Ezhava votes. However, the sour relationship with BDJS, which represents the Ezhava community, is a cause of concern.

The CPM’s confidence rests in the history of Aroor which has elected A M Ariff thrice in a row. In the 2006 assembly elections, he defeated veteran K R Gowriamma by a margin of 4,753 votes. He increased the lead to 16,852 and 38,519 votes in the 2011 and 2016 polls, respectively. K R Gowriamma had won the seat nine times, including seven times as an LDF candidate.

LDF candidate Manu C Pulickal at Thaikkattussery

The CPM has launched an intensive campaign deploying squads for door-to-door campaigning in a bid to retain its lost ground. Ministers G Sudhakaran and T M Thomas Isaac are leading from the front conducting family meets and giving a patient ear to the complaints of the voters. The UDF has roped in Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, former chief minister Oommen Chandy, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, VM Sudheeran, Muslim League leaders P K Kunhalikutty and E T Mohammed Basheer. Besides, former chief minister A K Antony will conduct a roadshow on Wednesday. Former Alappuzha MP K C Venugopal has been conducting family meetings to convince the voters.

“We are seeking vote to continue the development works launched by the LDF government. The PWD alone has sanctioned Rs 1,224 crore for development of roads and bridges in Aroor constituency, which includes the 1.110-km-long bridge which will connect Perumbalam island to the outside world. The other departments together have spent around Rs 1,000 crore.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 690 crore for the roads project while we have availed Central assistance to the tune of Rs 544 crore for development of the national highway. No other government has showered so many projects on Aroor and the people will vote for the LDF as their stamp of approval,” Sudhakaran told TNIE. “We want a police station at Perumbalam. The use of liquor and ganja is very high among youngsters and there is no police to save us from antisocial elements,” said Valsala, one of the 70 workers at the Sabad prawn-peeling shed in Perumbalam.

The discontent among the fishermen is a cause of concern for the LDF. “There is no fishing harbour between Thumpoly and Aroor. The government has not distributed the kerosene subsidy for fishermen for the past six months. The promise of ensuring minimum wages for shrimp peeling workers has also not been fulfilled,” said Kerala Swatantra Matsya Thozhilali Federation, president Jackson Pollayil. The coir industry is migrating to neighbouring states and the government should initiated concrete steps to sustain our livelihood, demand coir workers who form a major section of electorate in Aroor.

Shanimol Usman (UDF)

The people in the constituency are unhappy over the lack of development in the region. A majority of the population is denied basic amenities and we are highlighting the sorry plight of the constituency. Besides the government is mired in controversies. We are sure the people will exercise their franchise to register their protest against the government apathy.

Prakash Babu (NDA)

The BJP government at Centre has sanctioned a Mega Food Park and National Power Training centre at Aroor apart from developing the national highway. The people will cast their vote to continue the development works being implemented by the Centre.

Manu C Pulickal (LDF)

We are confident of a resounding victory in Aroor as the development projects brought by former MLA A M Ariff and the Pinarayi Vijayan government are in front of the people to assess the performance of the government. There is no discrimination in the name of politics, caste or creed and the progress card of the government is there in front of the people to assess.