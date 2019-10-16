Maintain status quo, orders HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday ordered that status quo be maintained with respect to certain files in possession of the ombudsman-cum-ethics officer for the Kerala Cricket Association till Friday.



The court issued the order on the petition filed by G Kumar, representing Friends Cricket Club, Kottayam, and Bert Jacob, of Kuruvilangad Cricket Club, challenging the action of Kerala Cricket Association to relieve retired justice V Ramkumar from the charge of office of ombudsman.