Man who raped teen, circulated her video, held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nemom police arrested a 34-year-old man for sexually abusing a teenage girl and then circulating the visuals. Rajeev of Kalliyoor was arrested on the basis of the complaint filed by the 19-year-old girl. According to the complaint, Rajeev filmed the abuse on his mobile phone and put it on internet.

Nemom inspector Baiju led team arrested the accused who was later remanded for 14 days. Allegations are rife that more people were involved in the crime and the police were going soft on them owing to political intervention. Sources also say that the video was leaked from the mobile phone and circulated by those running a mobile repair shop.