Reduced compensation: Maradu flat owners to move SC

KOCHI: A day after the Justice Balakrishnan Nair committee decided to go ahead with the disbursal of interim compensation based on the building value furnished in the sales deed, flat owners of all four complexes at Maradu have objected to the decision and are planning to approach the Supreme Court. The residents have termed the decision as a direct violation of the apex court verdict of September 27 to demolish the highrises which violated the CRZ norms.

“We will file our objection to the committee’s decision before the Supreme Court (SC) on October 25. It is a blatant violation of the apex court order which says Rs 25 lakh should be given to the bona fide owners within four weeks. There was no direction to follow the amount given in the registered sales deed. All other observations are the committee’s figment of imagination. We are now in the situation of losing our homes as well as the deserved compensation,” said Manoj C Nair, a resident of Jain Coral Cove.

Manoj, a practising advocate at the SC, also questioned the need for reducing the amount based on the sales deed. “The government is not shelling out the amount from the taxpayers’ money. As per the order, the money is being given from the exchequer initially, but will be recovered from the builders and erring officials. This (the committee’s decision) is nothing but an afterthought,” he added.At the same time, several flat owners are still hopeful of a humane approach from the committee in the upcoming sittings.

“We are planning to approach the committee again. As it has demanded payment details from the builder, all of us are hopeful of convincing the committee with our facts. Above all, we have to be compensated for the loss we are incurring and it should be based on the present value of the loss,” said C M Varghese, president, Golden Kayaloram Residents’ Association.

Meanwhile, residents of Holy Faith H2O will convene a meeting of all residents to decide the future course of action. “Many of our residents are flying down from abroad by Wednesday. It may not be possible for everyone to file their documents to stake their claims for interim compensation. We are optimistic of getting an extension from the committee to explain our side on the issue,” said Joyson E Pallan, secretary, Holy Faith H2O Residents’ Association.