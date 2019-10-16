Home States Kerala

Spurt in drug inflow leaves Kerala high

Despite Excise’s efforts, record levels of ganja, liquor inflows seen during festive season

Published: 16th October 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By M Arun  
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Close on the heels of record liquor sales during Onam, ganja peddling cases have also set a new record during the festive season in the state, according to the Excise Department. Officials said even though the department stepped up surveillance in the wake of Onam festivities, there was a spurt in the inflow of contraband and illicit liquor. As per data, Excise Department seized 201.307 kilos of ganja, 2,535 litres of foreign liquor, 14,547 litres of wash, and 277.78 litres of arrack in August as part of the special drive which commenced by August 15 to check the inflow of drugs and liquor from other states. 

The department carried out 11,791 raids during August as part of the drive and registered 588 NDPS cases and 1,193 Abkari cases. As many as 608 persons were arrested with drugs and 1,023 were arrested in Abkari cases. Earlier, on August 2018, only 139.479 kilos of ganja and 1,869.676 litres of illicit liquor were seized during the Onam drive. However, 625 persons landed in custody in connection with drug cases while 949 Abkari cases and 614 NDPS cases were registered in August last year.

According to officials, the festival occasions earlier had witnessed a large inflow of illicit spirit. But, things have changed in the past couple of years as ganja and other narcotic products grabbed this spot. In the latest incident, Excise sleuths seized 220 kilos of ganja in Thrissur on Saturday. The department has extended the special drive up to October 15 so as to tackle the drug menace.

“It seems there is no decline in drug smuggling to the state even after Onam season hence we decided to extend the ongoing special drive. At present, all the anti-social elements have turned to drug smuggling considering the convenience to transport the contraband,” said Additional Excise Commissioner (Enforcement) Sam Christy Daniel.

According to him, the drug mafia has a wide network to supply the contraband anywhere to the customers. “The customers get the drug at their footsteps. Compared to alcohol and others, it is difficult to identify whether anyone has consumed the drug and the high-end drugs give a high which lasts for hours,” said Daniel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp