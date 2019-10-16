Spurt in drug inflow leaves Kerala high

M Arun By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Close on the heels of record liquor sales during Onam, ganja peddling cases have also set a new record during the festive season in the state, according to the Excise Department. Officials said even though the department stepped up surveillance in the wake of Onam festivities, there was a spurt in the inflow of contraband and illicit liquor. As per data, Excise Department seized 201.307 kilos of ganja, 2,535 litres of foreign liquor, 14,547 litres of wash, and 277.78 litres of arrack in August as part of the special drive which commenced by August 15 to check the inflow of drugs and liquor from other states.

The department carried out 11,791 raids during August as part of the drive and registered 588 NDPS cases and 1,193 Abkari cases. As many as 608 persons were arrested with drugs and 1,023 were arrested in Abkari cases. Earlier, on August 2018, only 139.479 kilos of ganja and 1,869.676 litres of illicit liquor were seized during the Onam drive. However, 625 persons landed in custody in connection with drug cases while 949 Abkari cases and 614 NDPS cases were registered in August last year.

According to officials, the festival occasions earlier had witnessed a large inflow of illicit spirit. But, things have changed in the past couple of years as ganja and other narcotic products grabbed this spot. In the latest incident, Excise sleuths seized 220 kilos of ganja in Thrissur on Saturday. The department has extended the special drive up to October 15 so as to tackle the drug menace.

“It seems there is no decline in drug smuggling to the state even after Onam season hence we decided to extend the ongoing special drive. At present, all the anti-social elements have turned to drug smuggling considering the convenience to transport the contraband,” said Additional Excise Commissioner (Enforcement) Sam Christy Daniel.

According to him, the drug mafia has a wide network to supply the contraband anywhere to the customers. “The customers get the drug at their footsteps. Compared to alcohol and others, it is difficult to identify whether anyone has consumed the drug and the high-end drugs give a high which lasts for hours,” said Daniel.