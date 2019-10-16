Home States Kerala

TNIE connects Electricity Board with Rishikesh’s disconnecter

ALAPPUZHA: The Relays division of Aluminum Industries Limited (Alind) will begin commercial production of a device developed by a pre-degree dropout from Muhamma in Alappuzha district to save lives from electrocution due to the snapping of live electric lines. Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has examined the device – a disconnecter using wireless signals – developed by C S Rishikesh of Chalil house at Muhamma and decided to adopt the technology to avoid deaths due to the snapping of electric lines in the state.

TNIE had reported about his invention on June 17 this year, which got the attention of KSEB. The preliminary examination carried out by KSEB proved that the device was effective in preventing such accidents.  Subsequently, the board carried out testing at various levels and the Chief Safety Commissioner of KSEB gave his consent to adopt the device.

Later, KSEB entrusted the Alind Relays division with commercial production, as the company has been a major supplier of relays to the Indian Railways for electrification. According to T Binu, chief of the Alind Relays division, the tests were done at the division in Thiruvananthapuram.“The completed models will be handed over to KSEB by this month end. We plan to begin commercial production by next month,” he said.“The examination carried out in our laboratory proved the device is 100 per cent effective in preventing electrocution caused after electric lines snap. “KSEB entrusted the company with the job after it carried out many rounds of experiments on live electric lines. Once it is introduced, the device will be a lifesaver,” Binu said.

How it works 
Rishikesh’s device can be fixed at both ends of the electric line. A receiver can be fixed near the transformer unit and a transmitter at the end of the line. When the line gets severed, the receiver will get a signal from the transmitter within seconds and the transformer automatically gets disconnected.

KSEB decided to adopt the system as accidents related to coming into contact with snapped live electric wires have been a worry in the state for long. Five persons were killed in the state after the Southwest Monsoon began this year alone. On Sunday, a 35-year-old woman riding pillion with her husband and daughter on a motorcycle was electrocuted after an electric line snapped and fell on her at Vaikom. Her husband and daughter escaped with injuries. 

express impact

From  dropout to inventor
Rishikesh has invented many electronic devices and the National Innovation Foundation of India (NIFI) presented him with the National Grassroots Technological Innovations and Traditional Knowledge Award for his ‘wireless electricity-sensing machine’. It can be utilised to examine whether an electric line is charged or not from the ground. The then President Pranab Mukherjee presented the award to him in New Delhi in 2015. Rishikesh, 45, had to discontinue studies owing to financial constraints. However, his passion for electronics led him to buy textbooks and delve deep into the subject. He has invented more than 15 devices. 

