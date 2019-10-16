Home States Kerala

Vigilance court closes bar bribery case against late KM Mani

Bringing the curtain down on  court proceedings in the five-year long bar bribery case, the  special Vigilance court on Tuesday closed the case.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

KM_Mani

Late KM Mani ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bringing the curtain down on court proceedings in the five-year long bar bribery case, the special Vigilance court on Tuesday closed the case. The case was closed in the wake of the death of the sole accused in the case former Finance Minister KM Mani.  The court closed the case by ending all the proceedings against KM Mani following a request from the Vigilance special investigation team. 

On Tuesday, the prosecution submitted the death certificate and other supporting documents before the court to prove that K M Mani is no more. According to the judge, all further proceedings in the case are closed as the sole accused in the crime is no more and the prosecution had submitted the death certificate.

After  KM Mani’s death on April 9, the High Court had also ended the proceedings against Mani in connection with the case.   The Vigilance initiated proceedings against K M Mani in December 2o14. Later, Vigilance had failed to present many pieces of evidence in court which resulted in Mani receiving  a clean chit.  However, the court rejected the report filed by Vigilance SP K E Baiju of the Special Investigation Unit I and had observed that the probe is incomplete. 

The  prosecution submitted the death certificate and other supporting documents before the court to prove that K M Mani is no more. After  his death on April 9, the High Court had also ended the proceedings against Mani in connection with the case.

