Koodathayi murders: Cops suspect involvement of Jolly’s family

 The probe team suspects the involvement of the family of Jollyamma Thomas alias Jolly, key accused in the Koodathayi multiple murder case, in the crime series.

File photo of police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi.

File photo of police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)

By Ajith Kannan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The probe team suspects the involvement of the family of Jollyamma Thomas alias Jolly, key accused in the Koodathayi multiple murder case, in the crime series. Accordingly, the team will initiate a detailed interrogation of family members at Kattappana in Idukki.

In a report submitted before the Thamarassry Judicial First Class Magistrate Court seeking extension of police custody of the accused, the probe team said Jolly’s family had attempted to get anticipatory bail for her. Just before the arrest, she had contacted her family. Hence, the family’s involvement in the murder is suspected. It has been decided to conduct a detailed probe. 

Hinting that Jolly got the support of more government officers, the team said she had falsely mentioned her occupation as NIT lecturer in the ration card to mislead her family and others. 
Meanwhile, Preji Kumar, the third accused, confessed that he got the cyanide used in the killings from Coimbatore. The probe team will initiate an evidence collection trip to Coimbatore with the accused.

