Dutch King and Queen’s Kerala visit to begin on Thursday

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands will arrive in Kochi on Thursday as part of their two-day state visit. This is the final leg of their five-day India tour.

Willem-Alexander and Maxima, will reach Nedumbassery Airport at 1pm. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Education Minister C Raveendrnath will receive them at the airport. 

They will visit the Dutch palace at Mattancherry. The royal couple will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and hold discussions in the evening.

On Friday, they will go to Alappuzha in the morning and will have a houseboat ride there at 10.15 am. Later, they will take part in a function in which MoUs related to cooperation with the Kerala government in Port and IT sectors will be signed. The royal couple will leave to Amsterdam by 7.30pm on Friday.

