Sabarimala not the only bone of contention with govt: NSS

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Continuing his tirade against the state government, Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G Sukumaran Nair on Wednesday said the women’s entry to Sabarimala was not the only bone of contention between the organisation and the government.

In an apparent reply to CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran’s statement, Nair said there was an attempt to portray NSS’ deviation from equidistance to right distance was only because of Sabarimala issue. “The NSS has taken ‘right distance’ policy in this byelection to ensure social justice. The political leadership should understand the decision was taken not to obtain any illegal benefits by putting pressure on the government,” he said.

According to him, the NSS has already pointed out a range of issues which exposed the government’s disregard towards forward communities.

“Apart from LDF-led government’s efforts to destroy people’s faith in God by taking a stance against faithfuls, rituals and customs, the NSS also opposed its attempts to make political gain by creating a divide between the people in the name of renaissance, instigating caste and religious feelings among people and separating them as upper and lower classes. It is trying to appease one section by deliberately neglecting the forward communities,” he alleged.

“The main reason for NSS’ decision to adopt a right distance was the failure of state and central governments in taking favourable decision to protect the faith of the people. But NSS has, on many occasion, pointed out several issues, including the government’s decision to freeze all assistance to the economically weaker sections of the forward communities.”