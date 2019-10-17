Sister Lucy dealt blow, Vatican rejects appeal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sister Lucy Kalapura, a nun who belonged to the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC), suffered a setback as the Vatican has rejected her appeal against the decree expelling her from the congregation.

A letter sent by Archbishop Giambattista Diquattro, apostolic nuncio, to Sr Ann Joseph, superior general, FCC, Aluva, mentioned that the Congregation for Oriental Churches had rejected Lucy’s appeal. Sr Lucy, who led the protest against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, was expelled from the FCC in August for not giving a satisfactory explanation to the notices served to her for leading a lifestyle that was in violation of the FCC law.

“Sr Lucy can present recourse to the supreme tribunal,” the letter stated. Sr Lucy has decided to appeal.