State-of-the-art smart bin to dispose of mounting garbage menace

Published: 17th October 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Adwaith S and Sneha explain the working of the smart bin developed by them

By Vishnuprasad K P
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Waste management is an issue everywhere and the authorities often face the heat from the public for not keeping public places neat and clean by implementing a proper garbage collection system. 

To address the issue two third-year B Tech students, Adwaith S and Sneha, from the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Central University of Karnataka, Kalaburagi, have come up with a solution. A new waste management system using smart bins. 

Adwaith says their smart bin would help authorities to make waste collection a regular process. 
“Our invention - GPS and GSM-enabled smart bin - will send messages to the workers who are responsible for clearing the waste from the bin at regular intervals. The bin will send out messages to the worker concerned when it is half-filled or full. If the worker fails to clear the waste from the bin within a set time, the bin will send out a message to the phone of a higher authority. So the higher officers will always be able to control the workers and monitor the waste management system properly,” Adwaith said. 
Other features of the bin include an automated and motion-sensing opening system and an LED light fitted onto the bin which will blink when it is full.

Sneha said the technology can be used as an effective waste management system in private and public places. 

“The technology is suitable for public places as well as private spaces, including offices, malls and hospitals. To implement the technology in these places and especially in big cities, we will have to use multiple bins. So, we are also planning to develop a mobile application so that the authorities will be able to access the messages from the bins through the application. Our aim is to be a part of Swachh Bharat Mission and we are already in touch with the authorities concerned. But before everything, we will implement the technology on our campus,” Sneha said. 

V Sandeep, who guided the students in the experiment, said local body members have already sought the assistance of the students to make use of the technology.

