Trio held for murder of petrol pump owner

In a major success, the investigation team in the murder of petrol bunk owner Manoharan has arrested three youths within 48 hours of the crime which took place on Monday  midnight.

Published: 17th October 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a major success, the investigation team in the murder of petrol bunk owner Manoharan has arrested three youths within 48 hours of the crime which took place on Monday midnight.  
Anas, 20, Ansar, 21, and Steyo Jose, 20, hailing from Kaipamangalam were nabbed on the basis of the information gleaned from various sources,  said Irinjalakuda DySP Famous Varghese who is heading the team. 

“Though the accused went underground soon after the crime, we tracked them down with the help of tip-off from various sources,” said the DySP. 
Apparently, the trio committed the act with the aim of stealing the day’s collection from the petrol station which they believed Manoharan was carrying in the car, police said. Ansar had seen Manoharan counting the cash at the petrol bunk several times. 

The cops said the trio travelling on motorbike tailed Manoharan’s car as he left the petrol station. They intentionally rear-ended his vehicle. When he got out of the car, they threatened him at gun point and pushed him into the rear section of the car. 
Though Manoharan repeatedly told them he had left the money back at the petrol station, the desperadoes refused to believe him. When he became motionless, they dumped the body by the roadside near Guruvayur, said cops.

