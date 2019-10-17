Unmarried Kerala student hides body of newborn in bag

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The body of a newborn baby was found inside a polythene bag at a house in Vathikudy near here on Wednesday.



The unwed mother, a student of a government institute in Kattappana, has been admitted to the Medical College Hospital in Idukki. Though the girl claimed she delivered a stillborn, the police are waiting for the postmortem report to confirm whether she tried to hide a newborn in a plastic bag.

It’s learnt the girl hid her pregnancy from her parents, friends and relatives. She has been attending the classes after tying her stomach tightly with a stole. But on Tuesday noon, she gave birth to the child in her bathroom. Later she contacted one of her friends and asked for help to abandon the baby. As the friend did not believe that she had given birth, the girl was asked to send the newborn’s photo on WhatsApp. The issue came to light when the friend informed the incident to the police after seeing the photo.



The police rushed to the spot and discovered the body. The girl, who fell ill after giving birth, was taken to the Medical College Hospital.

The girl told the police that she gave birth to a stillborn and her parents did not know she was pregnant.

It is also learnt that the girl became pregnant during her relationship with a youth who got married to another woman. However, the youth committed suicide as his marriage failed. The Murickassery police are investigating the case.