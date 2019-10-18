It was a daunting task for short-staffed Customs unit

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: One of the most daunting tasks for the Commissionerate of Customs Preventive (CCP), Kerala, to execute the covert operation in Thrissur was to arrange manpower for the task. The situation was so critical that senior officers, including Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar, had to use his personal and office assistants for the operation.

After receiving information about the opening of a new smuggling network connecting Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Customs Commissioner handpicked officers from various CCP units in July for the operation. The selected officers were asked to report directly to the commissioner. “Our team even travelled along with the carriers secretly, collected their photographs and other details. The places where they stored and processed gold were monitored daily,” an officer at the CCP said.

The date for conducting the raids and intercepting couriers was selected considering the rise in the flow of gold in September and October. The team was expecting a seizure of around 200 to 250 kg of gold. However, before entering the execution stage, one of the stumbling blocks was to have enough staff to conduct simultaneous raids at multiple locations.

Considering it, officers from other districts, including CCP formations in airports, were also included. Even then the desired number of persons for the raids could not be met.“With a huge number of officials involved, there was a fear that information will be leaked. Fortunately, no such incident happened,” an officer said.

Gold found stocked in ACs, fridges

Most raids were conducted at residences where the family including women and children were residing. In a few residences, the gold was found stocked inside the panel of air-conditioner, fridge and under the floor. Gold bullion, ornaments and gold coins were recovered during the raid. Customs will issue a notice to owners of these residences for interrogation.