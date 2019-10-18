Home States Kerala

Kerala CEO Teeka Ram Meena​ says parties should keep away from caste outfits

Teeka Ram Meena's statement comes at a time when five Kerala Assembly constituencies are to elect its new legislator on Monday.

Published: 18th October 2019 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CEO Teeka Ram Meena

Kerala CEO Teeka Ram Meena

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has asked political parties to keep away from caste outfits.

"Political parties should introspect and they should see that they do not fall at the feet of caste outfits. The Hindu Nair's social-cultural outfit Nair Service Society who all along approached elections with its equi-distant policy towards all political fronts, have now said they will take a 'straight path'. They should not have altered their earlier policy," said Meena, while interacting with the media, here Friday.

His statements come at a time when five Kerala Assembly constituencies are to elect its new legislator on Monday.

Incidentally Meena's remark comes at a time when the NSS who along had toed the equi-distant policy when it came to elections, of late had altered its position.

Ever since the ruling Pinarayi Vijayan led Left government took a strong position last year soon after the Supreme Court ruled that the Sabarimala temple should be open to all women, the NSS has been up in arms against the Vijayan government.

Their anger increased after it allowed full police security to two women activists in the hitherto banned age group to pray at the Sabarimala temple, early this year.

Incidentally since early this week, the NSS has been openly expressing its 'straight path' position in the upcoming by-elections and had given a huge boost to the Congress-led UDF and invited criticism from the CPI-M.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Teeka Ram Meena Kerala CEO  Kerala Kerala caste outfits
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp