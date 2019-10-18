Home States Kerala

KT Jaleel’s private secretary denies intervention in MGU adalat

Later, shortly before conclusion, I was invited again by the authorities to take part in the announcement of the total number of files settled in the adalat.

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  K Sharaffuddeen, private secretary of Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel, said he did not intervene in the Mahatma Gandhi University adalat’s business session on February 22 though he attended its inaugural session.“After attending the inaugural session, I was asked by the university authorities to stay on the dais till the distribution of the first certificate in the adalat,” said Sharaffuddeen. “I left the dais and hall after that.

Later, shortly before conclusion, I was invited again by the authorities to take part in the announcement of the total number of files settled in the adalat. Anyone can check the video clip as it’s clear that I was being led to the dais for it,” he said.

According to him, the total length of the video is four hours, with the inaugural session lasting for more than one hour. “After the inaugural session and first certificate distribution held in the first 75 minutes, my second appearance at the adalat was only in the 175th minute. I didn’t go to any of the tables where the adalat made its business. Anyone can check that in the video clip,” he added.

Legal fight likely
R S Sasikumar of Save University Forum, who brought out the issue through an RTI query, said he would initiate legal proceedings against the higher education minister and MG University vice-chancellor as they are bound to uphold the university’s Acts and statutes. “A university syndicate has no right to award moderation to students. Let the syndicate members come up with documents if they’ve any right in this regard,” he said.

Girl’s appeal to media
The girl student who had filed a request for special moderation for completing her BTech course, meanwhile, sent a letter to media appealing not to drag her into ‘mark donation’ row at MG University. Her father told TNIE that she had appeared for supplementary examination shortly before filing a request at the adalat and cleared the exam without any moderation.

