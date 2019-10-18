Police await autopsy report to confirm cause of death

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Chadayamangalam police are waiting the autopsy report to confirm the actual cause behind the sudden death of a three-year-old girl in Kollam. There was suspicion that the child died after eating kuzhimanthi (an Arab dish) from a hotel. Gauri Nanda showed signs of uneasiness soon after having food and was suspected to have died of asphyxiation on Tuesday.

However, as the food which she ate was ordered from a hotel in Chadayamangalam, the relatives filed a police complaint stating food poisoning caused the death. Based on which the food samples from the hotel were collected and sent for further inspection. Though initially it was reported that the family had kuzhimanthi, the police later clarified that they had taken ‘kuboos’, and not kuzhimanthi.

Meanwhile, the police officer said chances of food poisoning are almost nil in the case as the child’s parents also had the same food and they are alright. “The child’s parents had also eaten the same food and none of them has complained of any uneasiness. Hence, we are not suspecting it to be a case of food poisoning. But still the official statements will be declared only once the results from the food department and autopsy are out,” said Gopakumar, SI of Chadayamangalam police station.