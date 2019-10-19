Home States Kerala

Adalats to issue new certificates for lost ones

Kerala State IT Mission has started holding adalats at taluk level to help people who lost their certificates in the flood.

Published: 19th October 2019 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State IT Mission has started holding adalats at taluk level to help people who lost their certificates in the flood. Duplicates of education certificates, caste certificate, Aadhaar card,  ration cards, driving licence, are provided through the single window system. Close to 2,000 people have registered for adalats in the four flood-affected districts of Malappuram, Wayanad, Thrissur and Kannur. Various certificate issuing departments and Akshaya centres will be part of the adalats. The mission managed to give as many as 7,000 certificates to people who lost it in last year’s flood. 

“Those who lost the certificates will be issued provisional certificates. They can clim duplicate copies later,” said S Nived, project manager of the IT Mission for Wayanad. The adalats will be held between 11am and 5pm. Those who have registered in advance will get preference in processing the application. Among the certificates lost, aadhaar certificates are the easiest to duplicate where as duplication of certificates from Motor Vehicle Department are the toughest.  The first adalat was held at Mananthavady on Thursday. Similar adalats will be held at Meppadi panchayat on October 19 and Bathery municipal town hall on October 21. In Thrissur the first adalat will be held at the collectorate on October 19. 

Malappuram will have its first adalat at the community hall of Chungathara panchayat on October 23. “We have received as many as 482 applications so far. Based on the response we may hold more adalats in the district.” said IT Mission for Malappuram project manager Gokul P G. 

