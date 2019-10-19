Home States Kerala

Congregation warns Sr Lucy of legal action

However, Sr Lucy said that as of now she had no plans to apologise or withdraw her complaint.

Published: 19th October 2019 05:36 AM

Sr Lucy Kalappura

Sr Lucy Kalappura (Photo | EPS/ TP Sooraj)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The superior general of Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) has sent a letter to Sr Lucy Kalapura urging her to withdraw the police case she has filed against fellow nuns at the FCC Convent in Karakkamala, Wayanad, for wrongful confinement and apologise for the same through the media.
In the letter sent intimating Sr Lucy about the rejection of her recourse to the Holy See on October 15, Sr Ann Joseph, superior general of FCC, said Lucy’s allegation that she was  locked up in the convent was a ‘blatant lie’.

“Unless you withdraw the petition and render an unconditional apology through all newspapers and other media outlets which published your allegation, we will be approaching the court of law with criminal and civil suits under section 499 of IPC, demanding to prosecute you and all those who collaborated with you by publishing your lies in this regard and also demand compensation for the defamatory imputation,” said Sr Ann.

However, Sr Lucy said that as of now she had no plans to apologise or withdraw her complaint. “It is the nuns here at the convent who forced me to file a case. They have made the situation worse. It is they who should apologise for harassing me,” said Sr Lucy.

“We consider your allegation of wrongful confinement was the result of a criminal conspiracy to defame and malign our congregation and to intimidate your competent superiors from doing their duty,” said Sr Ann in the letter. The letter also states that since December 2017, Sr Lucy had not handed over her monthly salary to FCC, which amounted to a total of Rs 10.5 lakh. “From 1996, I have been paying my salary to FCC and no one has any records of it. I required money for publishing my book, they should understand my situation also,” said Sr Lucy.

