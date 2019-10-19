Home States Kerala

Gold seizure: All 12 nabbed persons released on bail

Customs officials claimed that probe has been expanded to track down the persons who outsourced gold smuggling.

Published: 19th October 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The carriers who were arrested by the Customs for smuggling gold from Tamil Nadu to Thrissur were released on bail on Friday. While 11 persons were granted bail by the investigation team of the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), one person was granted bail by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Kochi.

Customs officials said a Thrissur native who was arrested for possessing gold worth `1.4 crore was produced before the magistrate court and released. “Since possessing gold worth less than `1 crore is a bailable offence, 11 persons were granted bail by the probe team. The Thrissur native who possessed gold worth more than `1 crore was granted bail by the court, even though the prosecutor of the Customs opposed it,” an official said.

Customs officials claimed that probe has been expanded to track down the persons who outsourced gold smuggling. The probe will be carried out to identify persons in Tamil Nadu, who provided gold to the carriers without any documents and receipts. The Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kerala, had carried out simultaneous raids on 23 places on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp