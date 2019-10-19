Home States Kerala

Kerala govt collects Rs 83 crore in flood cess

Tourists turned back at the check post from the hill station by forest protection workers

Published: 19th October 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government mobilised Rs 83 crore in flood cess in August, the first month of the new cess. The GST council had allowed the state to collect a maximum of Rs 2,000 crore as cess to fund post-flood rebuilding activities.   

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac told TNIE that the collection in the first month was on expected lines. But it was quite insufficient to meet the rebuilding requirements considering the economic slowdown, he said. The state can collect the cess for two years.  

The total tax collection, including the GST and state taxes, in the first six months of the current fiscal saw only a marginal rise which experts term as an indicator of the economic slowdown. Until September this fiscal, the total tax collection stood at Rs 20,659.12 crore as against the Rs 20,344.14 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal. The near-flat growth rate is attributed to the huge dip in the tax revenue from liquor and fuel sales. The government had set a target of 20 per cent increase in tax revenue this fiscal. 

The collection from liquor and fuel sales between April and September this financial year was Rs 7,834.75 crore as against the previous fiscal’s Rs 8,395.64 crore. Finance Minister Thomas  Isaac said that recession had started affecting the spending of people. “People are reluctant to spend money. They are apprehensive of the future. The fall in overseas remittance too is a cause for worry,” he said. 

The minister said that the stagnation in the construction sector has affected the sale of petrol and diesel. He criticised the Union Government for neglecting the state’s demand for raising the borrowing limit.
“In these hard times, the state government needs more money to boost the economy. But the centre has taken a contradictory stand  by reducing the state’s borrowing capacity by about 6,000 crore,”  he said.  

The GST collections until September this fiscal was Rs 12,488.73  crore. The minister said that the GST collection was showing a positive trend. “In fact, the GST has almost achieved the set target of 20 per cent growth. This is excluding the adjustments in the adhoc settlements of IGST dues,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala government Kerala floods flood cess
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp