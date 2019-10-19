Home States Kerala

Now answer sheet row at MG varsity

Syndicate member given answer sheets and register numbers corresponding to false numbers

MG University

Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Mahatma Gandhi University, at the receiving end over mark-donation row, was pushed further on the back foot on Friday after a syndicate member’s letter demanding register numbers and corresponding secret numbers (for valuation) of a few students got leaked.

In the letter sent to the controller of examinations through Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas, syndicate member R Pragash demanded the details, including answer sheets and register numbers corresponding to the false numbers of 31 students, who appeared for MCom IVth-semester Advanced Cost Accounting examination.

The vice-chancellor had forwarded the letter with his remark “permitted” and Pragash said he sought the details to test a new software.

Experts said the syndicate member’s letter and vice-chancellor’s permission were serious violations of the university examination rules as that would result in an answer sheet losing its confidentiality and giving room for manipulation.

MG University Employees Union president Jose Mathew said: “The details regarding a register number and corresponding false number are strictly confidential, which can’t be demanded even by the vice-chancellor. The monitoring cell at the university is the sole custodian of such details. This should be kept secret until all exam processes are over.”

All India Save Education Committee state secretary Shajar Khan said the syndicate member’s attempt to obtain the confidential details is more serious violation than the mark donation incident.

“Nobody can be blamed if he/she doubts whether his intention was to manipulate the students’ marks. By giving him “permission”, the vice-chancellor has committed a serious mistake,” he said. Pragash said he demanded the details as part of verifying the efficiency of the new software to be implemented for revaluation.

“The university has engaged in expediting all academic process from conducting of examinations to announcing results in time. Since there’s a delay in the overall revaluation process, we decided to introduce a new software for the same. We’ve already checked the software with dummy register numbers and false numbers. As the convener of the syndicate subcommittee on examinations, I sought the details to check and finalise the software’s efficiency,” said Pragash. Shajar, however, dismissed Pragash’s claims saying that such verification should be done in a proper way by issuing an order by the university syndicate, authorising the exam committee convener for the same.

Marks row: Guv Khan to wait for now
Kochi: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday said he will respond to the marks row but only after necessary enquiries are made. “I’ve received something (complaints) and I’m not going to let it go unattended,” he said  in Kochi

Mahatma Gandhi University
